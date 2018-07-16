Award-winning author to speak at railroad museum

Chris Enss, celebrated New York Times bestselling historical western author and Grass Valley resident, will discuss her new book, "Principles of Posse Management/Lessons from the Wild West" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 21 at the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum in Nevada City. Enss is also a comedienne and scriptwriter for television and film who has performed on stage and on cruise ships. Her real passion, however, lies in telling the stories of the men and women who shaped the history and mythology of the American West. Community members and visitors are invited to come and sit among historical railroad artifacts, including Engine #5 built in 1875, while listening to tales of how some of the most famous posses of the old west managed to capture the most notorious outlaws of the day. Two presentations are scheduled, one starting at 11:30 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m. Time will be set aside for questions and the author will sign books purchased at the event. Light refreshments will be served.

The NCNGRR Museum will also be offering its regular docent-led tours of the museum, railyard and restoration shop. The railbus also will be running that day on its published schedule, available at http://www.ncngrrmuseum.org. Railbus reservations can be made by calling 530-470-0902. The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum is operated by the Nevada County Historical Society that has helped to preserve and celebrate our local history since 1944. The museum is located a 5 Kidder Court in Nevada City and museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Tuesdays.