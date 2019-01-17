Authorities rule Roseville woman’s death a suicide

The death of a Roseville woman found last month off Greenhorn Road has been ruled a suicide, Nevada County authorities said.

Briana "Bri" Ferguson, 41, had a lethal amount of Venlafaxine in her body — a drug legally prescribed to Ferguson, said Mike Sullivan, chief deputy coroner. It's used to treat anxiety, panic and social anxiety disorders.

"There was evidence of her taking a lot of the medication there at the scene," Sullivan added.

Authorities found empty medicine and water bottles in the area, he added. They also found an unfired handgun near her body, located about a quarter-mile from her Jeep Grand Cherokee at the end of Greenhorn Road.

Roseville police have said there appeared to be no foul play. Sullivan said no suicide note was found.

Local authorities knew earlier this month about the drug, though they waited on a pathologist's report, received this week, before finalizing the manner of death.

"We want to make sure we have all the information from the pathologist before we release the manner," Sullivan said.

According to Roseville police, Ferguson was last seen Dec. 14. Days later she was reported missing. A tip received by police led Roseville authorities to call Nevada County officials, who found her Dec. 19.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.