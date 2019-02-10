Authorities ask for information about fatal McCourtney Road wreck

Authorities have asked the public for information about a weekend wreck that killed a man.

Passersby around 1:05 a.m. Saturday spotted a green Toyota Tacoma off McCourtney Road. The California Highway Patrol responded and with the assistance of firefighters reached the vehicle, difficult to access because of vegetation, reports state.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities haven't yet released his name.

Authorities said it appears the southbound Toyota failed to negotiate a curve, left the road and struck an oak tree.

Anyone with information should call 530-477-4900.

— The Union staff