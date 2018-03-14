Author Sands Hall to speak at Yuba Lit event

Author Sands Hall speaks tonight at Yuba Lit event

Local author Sands Hall will headline Yuba Lit's reading event tonight, celebrating her new memoir "Flunk. Start.: Reclaiming My Decade Lost in Scientology."

Door open at Nevada City's Stone House at 7 with live music, and the event will begin at 8. Tickets at the door are $10.

Hall is the author of the novel "Catching Heaven," a WILLA Award Finalist for Best Contemporary Fiction, and a Random House Reader's Circle selection; and of a book of writing essays and exercises, "Tools of the Writer's Craft." She teaches at the Iowa Summer Writing Festival and at the Community of Writers at Squaw Valley, and is an associate teaching professor at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

In "Flunk. Start.," Hall chronicles her time in the church during the 1980s, including the secretive illness and death of its founder, L. Ron Hubbard, and reveals what drew her into the religion, what she found intriguing and useful and how she came to confront its darker sides.

Source: Yuba Lit, a fiscally sponsored project of the Nevada County Arts Council.