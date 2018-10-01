Auburn’s Silver Screen Classic Movie Series to feature ‘The Maltese Falcon’
October 1, 2018
The Silver Screen Classic Movie Series continues on Oct. 6, with the 1941 film, "The Maltese Falcon." This quintessential film noir features Humphrey Bogart, Sidney Greenstreet, Peter Lorre and Mary Astor. Screenings are scheduled for noon, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. in the Beecher Room of the Auburn Library, 350 Nevada St. in Auburn. Presented by the Library, the movie is free. For more information, call 530-878-7938 or visit http://www.auburnsilverscreen.com.
Trending In: Local News
- Nevada City to crack down on aggressive panhandlers
- Trial in armed robbery of Penn Valley yogurt shop to start Tuesday
- Nevada County Police Blotter: Woman wants basement-dwelling son to stop bringing girls home
- Nevada City’s Matteo’s Public closes
- Sheriff candidates Shannan Moon, Bill Smethers talk training, body cameras at forum