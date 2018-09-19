Attorneys in vehicular manslaughter case now have toxicology, vehicle info

The San Jose woman accused in the deaths of two Nevada Union High School students is scheduled for court next week.

The Merced County prosecutor in the case against Sabrina Distura, 21, said Wednesday he anticipates the defense attorney will request a continuance. Deputy District Attorney Travis Colby expects the postponement because Distura's attorney recently received new evidence.

"We expect that they'll want some more time to go over those reports in detail," Colby said.

Colby said he won't oppose continuing the Sept. 26 hearing until November, though he would oppose any further delays.

The reports about Distura — who's accused in the March 25 deaths of Tyler Nielson, 17, and Justin Gardner, 16 — include toxicology information and details about her vehicle at the time of the wreck on Interstate 5, near Los Banos. Attorneys have waited months for the reports.

Colby declined to give specifics about them, though he said they revealed Distura had no cocaine in her system at the time.

Authorities have said Distura had a small amount of suspected cocaine on her.

"She was intoxicated with alcohol at the time," Colby said.

According to reports, Distura crossed the Interstate median and collided with a vehicle driven by Nielson, who died at the scene. Gardner died later that day. A third student suffered a broken hip.

Distura, who remained Wednesday in the Merced County Jail under $560,000 in bond, faces charges including gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI causing injury, DUI with 0.08 percent or more blood alcohol content and possession of a controlled substance.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.