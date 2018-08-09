Attorneys in Michael Sturgell murder case discussing plea

Attorneys in the murder case of Michael Sturgell are discussing a possible plea deal, a Nevada County judge heard Thursday.

Sturgell, 71, appeared in Nevada County Superior Court to enter a formal plea. Instead his defense attorney, Sam Berns, asked Judge Robert Tice-Raskin to postpone the hearing until Aug. 23.

"We are in substantive settlement negotiations," Berns said.

Berns said on that day the case would be resolved or he'd ask the judge to set a preliminary hearing. The judge agreed, and postponed the case.

Sturgell is accused in the February shooting death of his ex-wife Pamela Diane DeGrio at her home. Authorities have said the pair married and divorced over 40 years ago.

Sturgell remained held Thursday without bond.

— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy