Attempted murder suspect caught after car chase, foot pursuit through Rough and Ready

After evading multiple law enforcement agencies for nearly a month and after three separate pursuits, Douglas MacDuff is finally in custody.

MacDuff, 23, was spotted in a white BMW on Pleasant Valley Road near Bridgeport by a Nevada County Sheriff's deputy just after 1 p,m. Friday.

The deputy tried to stop MacDuff, who is wanted for attempted murder, but the BMW failed to yield and MacDuff led deputies on a chase through the Rough and Ready area, Sheriff's Lt. Rob Bringolf said.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol and Grass Valley Police Department assisted the Sheriff's Office with the pursuit and subsequent search, Bringolf said.

The BMW was slowed by spike strips and eventually crashed near Rex Reservoir Road, but MacDuff fled on foot, Bringolf said. He was eventually located with the help of a CHP helicopter and K-9s, and was apprehended without incident on a neighboring parcel.

MacDuff was transported to Sierra Nevada Hospital to be checked for injuries he might have sustained in the crash. A female passenger was contacted at the accident site and released at the scene, Bringolf said.

MacDuff is expected to be charged with felony evading, resisting arrest, and the arrest warrant stemming from the attempted murder charges.

He has been on the run since he allegedly shot another man during an altercation on the San Juan Ridge Jan. 3.

The shooting occurred after MacDuff and a woman, who were in a reportedly stolen vehicle, crashed into a hillside in the 12000 block of Sweetland Road near Pleasant Valley Road. An altercation reportedly ensued involving the woman, MacDuff and a man who was not identified. MacDuff reportedly shot the man at least one time in the torso with a handgun before fleeing on foot.

The 34-year-old shooting victim was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. The woman was also taken to Roseville, treated for a head wound and released. A dog in the vehicle reportedly succumbed to its injuries.

MacDuff was spotted once before, on Jan. 11, but evaded capture that time.

A deputy on patrol spotted a motorcyclist eastbound on Pleasant Valley Road near Vicki Drive that morning and positively identified the rider, whose visor was flipped up, as MacDuff. A traffic stop was attempted but the motorcyclist failed to yield. A pursuit ensued down Pleasant Valley Road but the deputy lost sight of the dirt bike, A California Highway Patrol helicopter that was in the area found the motorcyclist and began following him overhead before losing sight of it as well.

