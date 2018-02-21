AT&T rep: Cut fiber connection led to Sunday’s phone outage

A fiber cut by a construction worker led to a large land line and cell phone outage on Sunday throughout Nevada County, an AT&T representative said.

It's near impossible to estimate how many people were affected by the outage, which affected phone lines in Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties, said Heidi Flato, with Verizon Wireless' Pacific Market.

Both AT&T and Verizon reported outages on Sunday.

The problem first was reported around 7:15 a.m. Sunday. Steven Ramirez, with AT&T, said in an email that a state construction contractor cut a fiber connection, which led to the service disruption.

Flato said some Verizon customers in Lake Wildwood had service interruptions, which were restored by 7 p.m. that day.

Technicians responded to the issue and were on-site that afternoon.

Recommended Stories For You

— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy