Athletes to make appearance at Wild & Scenic

The 17th Wild & Scenic Film Festival starts today in Grass Valley and Nevada City.

This year, three world-class athletes will attend as part of the Clif Athlete Speaker Series: professional climber Tommy Caldwell (the first person to free climb the Dawn Wall of El Capitan), and professional snowboarders Jeremy Jones (Save Our Winters, Jones Snowboards) and Tamo Campos (Beyond Boarding, The Radicals).

"We're welcoming filmmakers, world class athletes, environmental experts and activists who are making a difference in the environmental and social justice movements around the globe," said Melinda Booth, executive director of South Yuba River Citizens League, which hosts and produces the festival. "It's a tremendous kick-off for a festival that will tour nearly 250 locations this year."

During its 17th annual run, the environmental and adventure film festival will feature 150 award-winning films, special guests, activist workshops, intimate chats, speaker panels, outdoor excursions, art shows, a gala and award ceremonies.

"Our long-time national partner, Clif Bar, has pulled together a stellar series and we are thrilled to welcome these remarkable athletes who are featured in films we're screening," said Booth.

Caldwell will be in Grass Valley for a climbing session Saturday morning, followed by appearances at the Wild & Scenic Media Lounge in the afternoon and at the screening of his film, "The Dawn Wall," Saturday evening.

Jones is an award winning snowboarder, environmentalist and entrepreneur, and is widely regarded as one of the world's most accomplished action sports athletes. He will share stories from his latest adventure and conservation film, "Ode to Muir," during a Fireside Chat on Sunday afternoon.

Campos is a filmmaker, professional snowboarder and organizer. He also is the grandson of world renowned environmentalist Dr. David Suzuki. In 2017 he was named Canada's top environmental activist under 25. Campos will present a workshop Sunday afternoon in the Activist Center.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival runs today through Monday.

"Festival-goers have the opportunity to get close-up views of nature and amazing adventures, and hear from people who care deeply about our world and its people," said Jorie Emory, festival producer. "The weekend offers entertainment and inspiration for all ages."

This year's films include:

"The Dawn Wall" — In January 2015, rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson accomplished an amazing feat, becoming the first to free climb the Dawn Wall — the nearly vertical 3,000-foot rock face of El Capitan — summiting the wall in 19 days.

"Ode to Muir" — Teton Gravity's newest film pairs professional snowboarder, adventurer and founder of Protect Our Winters Jeremy Jones with two-time Olympian Elena Hight as they embark on a 40-mile, foot-powered expedition deep into California's John Muir Wilderness.

"The Radicals" — A group of professional snowboarders and surfers drift from their respective sport into the world of activism. Together, they journey across the West Coast of British Columbia, weaving a story of learning, inspiration and resistance.

"Wilder than Wild – Fires, Forests and the Future" — The film's creators take viewers on a journey from California's Rim Fire in 2013 to the Wine Country fires of 2017 in a timely examination of the vicious cycle between wildfires and climate change.

"Chandalar" — See how life changing fly-fishing expeditions connect veterans with inner-city youth, creating a new generation of leaders for environmental justice.

"Junk" — The film chronicles a remarkable sojourn from California to Hawaii aboard a raft made from 15,000 plastic bottles to raise awareness about the proliferation of plastics in our oceans.

"Belonging" — Nevada City artist and filmmaker Ruth Chase and cinematographer Radu Sava weave a story about this vulnerable Northern California mountain community and the people who tend it, love it and depend on it. Belonging is an initiative of Nevada County Art Council, and funded in part by California Arts Council through its Artists in Communities Program.

For festival details and tickets, go to http://www.wildandscenicfilmfestival.org.