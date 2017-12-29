Assault on homeless man leads him to connect with necessary services

A homeless veteran's day began with a beating in Grass Valley that sent him to the hospital. That night he was in a hotel and in the process of connecting with local services, authorities said.

The assault happened before 7 a.m. Thursday. Grass Valley police received calls from two businesses in the Glenbrook Basin about a man bleeding from his face, Lt. Joe Matteoni said.

Officers responded and found the man with large cuts to his forehead and cheek. An ambulance took him to the hospital, and an interview revealed a suspect description, Matteoni said.

"Based on that suspect description, they are following up with a possible suspect in the case," he added.

Authorities said they again encountered the man around 8:30 p.m. that night.

Nevada County deputies on patrol spotted him off Highway 49, near Uren Street. They stopped and spoke with the man, realizing he needed help, sheriff's Lt. Sam Brown said.

Recommended Stories For You

The deputies contacted Connecting Point, a public agency that provides programs and services, which provided a hotel voucher for the man. Deputies also moved his items to the hotel, using one of their personal vehicles, Brown added.

"He had a lot of belongings, including a wheelchair," he said.

Patti Galle, with Nevada County Pets in Need, said she was contacted about the man. She posted about his situation on Facebook, helped get him another night at the hotel and reached out to local organizations, including Veterans Services, to garner more assistance.

Galle said people can donate to the man's cause online — http://www.paypal.me/NCPOTH — asking they mark their donation as "veteran."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.