Assault case of Desiree Hayden, who once faced murder charge, advances toward trial

Desiree Hayden, who no longer faces a murder charge in connection with the death of Brian Sharp, will proceed toward trial on related assault accusations after a Monday ruling.

A Nevada County Superior Court judge ruled that enough probable cause exists to advance Hayden's case on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, corporal injury to a child's parent, corporal injuries to a child and assault with means of force likely to cause injury. She's also charged with DUI.

Hayden, 37, is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2.

The finding comes after a Jan. 9 preliminary hearing for Hayden, who is accused last June of assaulting her 44-year-old ex-husband with a drill. Judge Linda Sloven said witnesses testified about Hayden trying to hit Sharp with a drill, but striking someone else instead. Witnesses also said Hayden dug her nails into Sharp's neck, and pushed a child against a wall.

"The court notes that the defendant's actions on that day were more than a little fight," Sloven said.

The judge added that Hayden's actions didn't occur in the heat of the moment, but instead during two different times in one afternoon.

Recommended Stories For You

Sharp died after the altercation and police charged Hayden with murder. However, the charge was dropped after an autopsy was performed.

Authorities have said that the autopsy report showed methamphetamine in Sharp's system. He also had a heart condition.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.