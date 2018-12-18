Ask the Forager: Versatile spinach among winter’s most popular greens

Dear Alan: I like to use baby spinach in salads. It's so easy and adds a delicious flavor and tender crunch. But those big bunches of spinach I see at the market look like a lot of work. Is it ever worth using?

Alan: Yes, the baby leaf spinach found in bulk or pre-packaged bags is easy to prepare. You need only pick over and discard bruised leaves and pull off any thick or ragged stems. It is ready to serve after a rinse in a basin of cold water and a trip through the salad spinner.

Bunches of mature spinach take a little more effort, but the time is well spent. I avoid using frozen spinach for cooking. When you thaw a bag or box of frozen spinach you often discover that a lot of what you have paid for is water and tough stems. And the flavor is never bright and fresh.

The history of spinach is well documented. The first written record comes from Chinese historians who noted that in the year 647, during the T'ang dynasty, the emperor asked rulers of neighboring countries to send him their best plants. The king of Nepal sent him spinach.

Spinach grows best in cool and even temperatures, such as spring and fall, but it is available most of the year. The only time when fresh spinach may be hard to find is midsummer.

Spinach is probably our most widely grown cooking green. The oval or heart-shaped dark green leaves grow in a rosette, on relatively short stems. Some varieties such as Bloomsdale have thick, crinkly leaves. Large leaf spinach is usually sold by the bunch, made up of a number of individual plants.

At the market, choose spinach with crisp, fresh leaves and dark green color. Avoid wilted or yellowing leaves and bunches with long, tough stems.

The stems of mature spinach can be tough and stringy. You can strip the leaves from the individual stems, as the French do, or make a judgment call and cut the whole bunch somewhere near the base of the larger leaves. Wash the stems and add to soups or vegetable stock.

Bunch spinach often has quite a bit of sand and silt clinging to it, so it needs to be washed. Fill your largest bowl with cold water and add the leaves. Swish them around with your hands to dislodge the sand and grit.

Let stand for a few minutes to allow the sand to sink to the bottom. Carefully lift the spinach out of the water with your hands or a large strainer into a colander. Pour out the water and repeat the rinsing process until you see no grit in the bottom of the bowl.

Let the washed spinach drain on a kitchen towel and refrigerate in a plastic bag if not using right away.

Spinach has many uses in the kitchen. It can be used in soups either whole or puréed. It brightens up a fall or winter minestrone. It can be a pizza topping, either cooked or raw. I like to top a bacon and Gruyère pizza with baby spinach salad as soon as it comes out of the oven.

It can be made into a warm or raw salad, tossed with garlicky mustard vinaigrette. As a side dish it can be quickly sautéed, or long-cooked with cream. Spinach soufflé is a favorite of mine, as is spinach quiche.

Spinach is the "green" in green pasta. It can be cut into thin linguine or wider strips for fettuccine and pappardelle. It makes a colorful lasagna as well.

Spinach leaves shrink quite a bit when cooked, so buy more than you think you will need.

If you are cooking a small amount, just film a large sauté pan with olive oil and add the leaves, still wet from washing. Use tongs to toss and turn the spinach until it is wilted. Add salt and pepper and as much minced garlic as you like. Lower the heat, cover and cook until tender.

For large quantities of spinach, set up a stock pot with water and bring to a boil over high heat. Have a sheet pan lined with kitchen towels ready. Add about a teaspoon of salt for each quart of water. When the water reaches a rolling boil add the spinach and cook until just tender, only 1 or 2 minutes.

Use a wire mesh strainer (spider) to fish the spinach out of the water and lay it out on clean towels to drain. Turn off the heat under the pot and wait for it to cool before emptying into the sink.

Let the spinach cool. Pick up small handfuls of spinach and squeeze out excess water. The spinach is now ready to be used for further cooking.

Creamed Spinach

1 pound bunch spinach, stemmed washed and drained

2 Tablespoons butter

1 medium onion, Minced

½ cup cream or crème fraîche

Salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

Blanch the spinach, cool and squeeze dry.

Melt the butter in a large, heavy pan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until tender, about 7 minutes, stirring from time to time.

Add the spinach and toss and turn until well coated with the butter. Add the cream and stir well. Cook until the cream has reduced and thickened around the spinach. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

Add lemon juice or nutmeg if desired.

Chef Alan Tangren spent 22 years as a chef in the kitchens of Chez Panisse in Berkeley, eight of those years spent as the Chez Panisse forager. He teaches cooking classes and directs monthly Chef's Tables at Tess' Kitchen Store, 115 Mill St. in Grass Valley. Learn more at http://www.tesskitchenstore.com. Contact him at alan.tesskitchen@gmail.com.