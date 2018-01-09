‘Ask Nevada County’ offers help for public works service requests

Over the past 18 months, the Nevada County Department of Public Work has utilized the "Ask Nevada County" online citizen service request system to track and monitor road maintenance service requests throughout Nevada County.

According to a release from Nevada County CEO Rick Haffey, "Ask Nevada County" launched Aug. 16 and offered a free mobile app for users to submit service requests through their smartphones and online. "Ask Nevada County" also expanded to include a myriad of additional services provided by the county.

Residents now have additional options to engage with their government, gain insight into issues in their community, and quickly see how Nevada County has worked to solve their issues and concerns.

According to the release, Nevada County received 828 service requests from the public during that time. Pothole and pavement maintenance topped the list of most frequent requests for 2017, with 202 service requests.

Over 95 percent of service requests submitted in 2017 through "Ask Nevada County" have been completed.

Other popular service requests in 2017 included drainage concerns (188) and roadside tree, vegetation, and brush concerns (130). The winter storms of 2017 caused service requests to surge in early 2017, as the county received a combined 227 service requests during the months of January and February. December saw the lowest number of service requests, with only 35 being submitted during that month. While most service requests were submitted through the website platform, 18 service requests were submitted using the Android and iPhone mobile apps in 2017.

The "Ask Nevada County" mobile app is available for free in Apple's App Store or in Android Google Play. To submit a service request online, visit Nevada County's public website at http://www.MyNevadaCounty.com.

For more information on "Ask Nevada County," call the Department of Public Works at 530-265-1411.

Source: Nevada County