Ash Wednesday includes “Ashes to Go” at Peace Lutheran

"Ashes to Go" is Peace Lutheran Church's way of taking divine blessings to the street – literally. Those interested in getting their ashes and a Lenten blessing quickly today need not get out of their cars. Between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. today, drive-through participants can follow the signs and drive around the building to the portico. All drivers have to do it simply roll down their car window and receive a blessing and ashes on their forehead. Ashes are a traditional symbol of a person's effort to recognize one's shortcomings and ask for holy help to do better.

Kicking off the season of Lent, Peace Lutheran will also offer traditional Ash Wednesday services at 12:15 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. Free "Soup Suppers" will also be offered at 6:15 p.m. each Thursday in Lent beginning March 14 and continuing March 21, 28, April 4, 11, 18 and 25. Each Soup Supper is followed at 7 p.m. by a prayer service. Peace Lutheran Church is located at 828 W. Main St., near downtown Grass Valley.