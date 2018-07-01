Artist of the Month on display at Nevada City Winery
July 1, 2018
The July "Artist of the Month" at Nevada City Winery is contemporary impressionist, Wendy Spratt. Her show will run through the month of July. Known for her vibrant and colorful paintings of florals and animals, Spratt's new collection, "Peace of White," is a departure from her previous works. Her new collection explores the dimensions, space, stillness and depth of all the colors of white. An artist's reception is planned from 5 to 9 p.m. on July 6, as part of the First Friday Art Walk. Live music will be provided by "In the Moment," with Tom MacDonald and Tony Unger. The Nevada City Winery is located at 321 Spring Street in Nevada City. For more information, call 530-265-9463.
