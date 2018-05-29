Artist Angela Apostal to exhibit ‘Onescapes’ in Nevada City

Artist Angela Apostal will exhibit her "Onescapes," acrylics on canvas, through the month of June at Nevada City Winery. Apostal views her role as an artist as "a continuous evolution in self-awareness and consciousness, including sensitivity to the environment and connection to it through an inner spiritual perspective." An opening reception is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on June 1, during the First Friday Art Walk, at the Nevada City Winery, located at 321 Spring St. The event will include live music by guitarist Ananda Vaughan.