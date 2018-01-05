 Art Works Gallery raises funds for the Food Bank of Nevada County | TheUnion.com

Art Works Gallery raises funds for the Food Bank of Nevada County

Submitted to The Union
Submitted photo by David Wong |

From left to right; Lynne Nugent, one of the Gallery’s customers and a participant in the event, Lisa Marie Kindley, Art Works Gallery artist, Priscilla Alden Roach, Art Works Gallery artist, and Patty Stone, Food Bank board member.

Members of the Art Works Gallery presented the Food Bank of Nevada County Food Bank a check on Dec. 15 from money made during their annual holiday fundraiser.

This year, the gallery's party raised more than $1,400 for the food bank. Organizers thanked the artists who contributed their work and the customers who participated in the event.

Art Works Gallery is a juried co-op consisting of over 30 Nevada County artists. The co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork featuring jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, and mixed-media.

Art Works Gallery is located at 113 Mill St. in Grass Valley and is open every day. For more information go to http://www.ArtWorksGalleryCo-op.com or call 530-477-1600.