Art Works Gallery raises funds for the Food Bank of Nevada County

Members of the Art Works Gallery presented the Food Bank of Nevada County Food Bank a check on Dec. 15 from money made during their annual holiday fundraiser.

This year, the gallery's party raised more than $1,400 for the food bank. Organizers thanked the artists who contributed their work and the customers who participated in the event.

Art Works Gallery is a juried co-op consisting of over 30 Nevada County artists. The co-op exhibits a high quality collection of artwork featuring jewelry, furniture, paintings, photography, ceramics, fiber arts, woodworking, glass, and mixed-media.

Art Works Gallery is located at 113 Mill St. in Grass Valley and is open every day. For more information go to http://www.ArtWorksGalleryCo-op.com or call 530-477-1600.