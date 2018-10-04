Around the world in a day: Chicago Park School hosts Seventh Grade Geography Tournament

A total of 24 area students competed in Thursday's countywide Seventh Grade Geography Tournament, held at Chicago Park School.

For the first time since the annual tournament started eight years ago, a Chicago Park student, Kya Bommersbach, was named individual champion. Melina Handan of Seven Hills School was runner-up.

Bommersbach was proud to bring home the victory, and wasted no time in showing off her trophy to friends and classmates.

"I feel very supported," she said. "Everybody came up to me and were like, 'how did you do?' and were super happy."

Bommersbach said she gained most of her geographic knowledge from traveling across the country extensively with her family, and from studying prior to the tournament. She estimated she spent at least 14 hours total quizzing herself, Jeopardy-style.

"I feel like it's set the bar really high for the sixth graders, since they'll do this next year," said Bommersbach of her victory. "We're such a small school I think it's really important when somebody does well."

Recommended Stories For You

In the day's earlier team competitions, Seven Hills School took home top honors while impressive performances from Magnolia and Nevada City School of the Arts earned them second and third place ribbons, respectively.

"I am not surprised by (how much they know), but there's no geography class in elementary schools," said Chicago Park superintendent Dan Zeisler. "Most of the kids who have this breadth of knowledge get it from home.

"It's a pleasure to see that something as old-school as geography is still cherished by some."

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or 530-477-4231.