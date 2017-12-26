Argument followed by window-breaking vandalism, Grass Valley police say

A Grass Valley woman accused of breaking apartment windows with a chair while intoxicated remained in jail Tuesday on a probation violation, authorities said.

Jessica Lynn Hall, 29, faces charges of vandalism of $400 or more and disorderly conduct. She's also charged with a probation violation, Nevada County Jail records state.

Hall's charges came after a late Christmas argument with a friend in the parking lot of her 500-block South Auburn Street apartment complex, Capt. Steve Johnson said.

During the argument neighbors asked the pair to stop yelling, he added.

"Hall became upset with them and got into an argument with them," the captain said.

That dispute sidetracked the initial argument. Eventually the neighbors returned to bed. Hall continued to drink and around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday she grabbed a chair from her backyard, Johnson said.

"She went outside and broke two windows," the captain added, saying one window belonged to the neighbors who complained about the noise. "She broke them with a chair."

The other window belonged to people with no connection to that argument, Johnson said.

Dispatchers received several calls, leading officers to respond to the apartment complex. They spoke with Hall and then arrested her, the captain said.

Hall first went to the hospital, where she was treated for a superficial cut to her right forearm. She then was booked into the Nevada County Jail, Johnson said.

