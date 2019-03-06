Area students head to California Girls State Conference in June

The Nevada Joint Union High School District, along with the American Legion Auxiliary Frank Gallino Post 130 would like to congratulate the following students who were nominated, interviewed and selected to represent their schools at the upcoming California Girls State Conference this June.

These students were nominated by the staff of their high schools as students who are in their junior year, have high moral character, show strong leadership abilities, demonstrate above-average scholastic achievement and are keenly interested in government and current events. The final selections were chosen by a panel interview.

If chosen at Girls State, they would go onto Girls Nation at Washington D.C., along with opportunities for scholarship.

The selected students are:

Nevada Union High School

2019 Delegate: Faith Tannenbaum

1st Alternate: Bella Hall

2nd Alternate: Alma Ramirez Santos

Bear River High School

2019 Delegate: Katelyn Lorenzo

1st Alternate: Sonora Slater

2nd Alternate: Grace Billingsley

Ghidotti Early College High School

2019 Delegate: Emily Cook

1st Alternate: Cassandra Bryan

2nd Alternate: Sarai Devi Dasi