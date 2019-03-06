Area students head to California Girls State Conference in June
March 6, 2019
The Nevada Joint Union High School District, along with the American Legion Auxiliary Frank Gallino Post 130 would like to congratulate the following students who were nominated, interviewed and selected to represent their schools at the upcoming California Girls State Conference this June.
These students were nominated by the staff of their high schools as students who are in their junior year, have high moral character, show strong leadership abilities, demonstrate above-average scholastic achievement and are keenly interested in government and current events. The final selections were chosen by a panel interview.
If chosen at Girls State, they would go onto Girls Nation at Washington D.C., along with opportunities for scholarship.
The selected students are:
Nevada Union High School
2019 Delegate: Faith Tannenbaum
Recommended Stories For You
1st Alternate: Bella Hall
2nd Alternate: Alma Ramirez Santos
Bear River High School
2019 Delegate: Katelyn Lorenzo
1st Alternate: Sonora Slater
2nd Alternate: Grace Billingsley
Ghidotti Early College High School
2019 Delegate: Emily Cook
1st Alternate: Cassandra Bryan
2nd Alternate: Sarai Devi Dasi
Trending In: Local News
- Nevada County restaurant owners settle suit with former employees
- Bear River student seeks to support Shriners Hospital after ‘remarkable’ care
- Grass Valley mainstay Summer Thyme’s building up for sale
- Problems persist for those searching for fire insurance in Nevada County
- Accused Grass Valley burglars now face robbery charge out of Stockton
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County restaurant owners settle suit with former employees
- Bear River student seeks to support Shriners Hospital after ‘remarkable’ care
- Grass Valley mainstay Summer Thyme’s building up for sale
- Problems persist for those searching for fire insurance in Nevada County
- Accused Grass Valley burglars now face robbery charge out of Stockton
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.