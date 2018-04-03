Area Rotary clubs band together for awards night

The first Rotary Area Community Awards Celebration was held last week.

Winners were selected and announced in three different categories after all nominees were recognized. The winners were as follows: Lowell Robinson Business of the Year, SPD Markets; Citizen of the Year, David Jones; Volunteer of the Year, Marty Lombardi.

The event included dinner and music and showcased Rotary in our community. All five local Rotary Clubs showcased their individual clubs' activities so non-Rotarians in attendance could get a better understanding of the differences between the clubs.

Nominees were selected based on their philanthropy, community support and their volunteerism. The Rotary's 4-Way Test was also part of the criteria used to select the winners, asking "Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?"

For more information on Rotary, visit http://www.rotary.org. For information on our local clubs, call 530-263-0420 or email adaniels5190@gmail.com.

Source: Area Rotary clubs