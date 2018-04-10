April brings weather swings to Nevada County

The rain expected to roll through Nevada County this week is more akin to a nuisance than a downpour, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.

People are more likely to notice the significant drop in temperature that the storm system brings.

"April is normally a transition time for us in Northern California," said Tom Dang, meteorologist with the weather service. "I wouldn't say it's unusual."

Monday came with highs in the 70s. Today's high is expected to reach 54. Under a tenth-of-an-inch of rain is forecast for the day and between a quarter- and a half-inch tonight.

Thursday's high is forecast to reach 50. A dusting of snow is possible for those between 3,000 and 4,000 feet. Temperatures will bounce to the 60s for the weekend.

Rain could return Sunday and Monday, though forecasts don't show how much precipitation will fall, Dang said.

"Any amount of rain is good this time of year," he added.

Forecast

Today's high will hit 54. Lows will drop to 34 tonight.

Highs will reach 50 on Thursday, dropping to 35 that night.

Temperatures quickly turn upward for Friday and the weekend. Friday's high is forecast at 62, Saturday's at 68 and Sunday's at 60. Lows are in the high 30s and low to mid-40s each night.

