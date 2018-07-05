Apply to the Nevada County Citizen’s Academy

Nevada County is now accepting applications for its fifth annual Citizen's Academy, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the ins and outs of county government. Participants will tour six county facilities and learn from more than 20 department presentations covering a wide range of services from A (Agriculture) to Z (Zoning).

This is a unique opportunity to learn about the people, places, and programs that make county government work. Participants will be versed in such topics as how the county plans for emergencies, who develops the county's annual budget and what it's like to serve time in the county jail. This is also a chance to ask questions and learn more.

Citizen's Academy takes place on from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on 10 consecutive Monday evenings, beginning in late August and running through early November. Specific dates and topics for each session of Citizen's Academy can be found on Nevada County's website or on the Citizen's Academy brochure. There is no cost to participate. A simple meal is provided at each session. Applications are due July 13. Apply online or drop off a printed application at the Rood Administrative Center at 950 Maidu Avenue, Suite 220 in Nevada City.

For more information, email the County's CEO office at ceo@co.nevada.ca.us or check out the Citizen's Academy website.