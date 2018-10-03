Apply for a ‘Live Your Dream’ scholarship

Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills (SISF) is currently accepting applications for the international "Live Your Dream Award," a scholarship of up to $4,000 for women seeking to further their education. The funds can be used to help pay for tuition, books, transportation and childcare. It is awarded to women who are the primary financial support for their family while working towards a college degree or gaining skills through a specialized training program. Last year, two scholarship winners received $2,000 each.

Winners of the SISF award may apply at the regional level, which awards an additional $3,000 to $5,000. Those recipients then move to the international level with an award of an additional $10,000.

To apply for the Live Your Dream award, women must be enrolled or have been accepted to a vocational skills training or undergraduate study program at any university or junior college, and also must demonstrate financial need. An application can be found on the SISF website at http://www.sierrasoroptimist.org, and must be completed by November 1 to be considered.

For questions or help with the application please contact Lynn McDaniel at 530-798-9994.