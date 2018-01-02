Annual silent auction helps Nevada County’s hungry

For the past several years, the Nevada County Public Health Department has organized a silent auction at the county's Crown Point Circle campus during December to support the Food Bank of Nevada County. This year's auction totaled 758 bids, exceeding last year's 569 bids.

Staff from Nevada County Public Health, Behavioral Health, and Adult Protective Services donated items for the auction that were numbered, tagged, and set out for auction. Staff bid on auction items with cans of food, where one can is the equivalent of $1. Once the auction is over, the Food Bank of Nevada County picks up the donations from the auction, which support their mission of providing food distribution. For more information on the auction fundraiser for the Food Bank of Nevada County, contact Michele Chasin at 530-265-7264.

high marks

During a recent visit from the California Department of Social Services, In Home Supportive Services Quality Assurance and Improvement Branch, Nevada County was awarded a certificate for maintaining over a 99.5 percent timely reassessment compliance rate for fiscal year 2016-17. The state department reviewed county cases, policies and procedures, and accompanied the quality assurance officer on a home visit.

The state In Home Supportive Services program has a long history of service and has been in operation for over 40 years in California. It is the largest program of its kind in the United States, and helps individuals who are over 65, disabled, or blind to remain safely in their own home. The program currently serves about 730 Nevada County residents.

Source: Nevada County CEO Rick Haffey