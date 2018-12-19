Annie Keeling: For the love of grandparents

Oh, to have grandchildren.

So much knowledge and experience just waiting to be passed along. One problem, though, is that many adult children don't want that advice and wisdom.

If you are a grandparent, that revelation can be quite a shock.

Why wouldn't your adult children want to take advantage of hard-won advice, gained through years of struggle and challenge – and stand on the shoulders of those who came before? Trial and error, sleepless nights, relentless reminders – to be kind, do your homework, get gas in the car – have left most grandparents with a well of understanding.

It's a blow – to find that you should keep everything you've learned to yourself.

Remember Your Parenting Days

As a grandparent, resist the urge to fix all the mistakes you made and re-do your parenting history through this multi-generational experience.

Think back to your days as a new parent. Did you crave advice – but maybe the more modern, updated information of your peers or parenting experts rather than your own parents? Maybe you had some issues with how your parents raised you and wanted to try a different approach. Or maybe you didn't want any advice at all, preferring you and your partner's own experimentation.

And that's another thing. When you add another parent to the mix – who comes from a different family system – that has a big effect on the desire for grandparents' advice or not.

Can't Fix It

Band-Aids fixed cuts. Hugs fixed disappointments. But our advice will not fix the young adults' need to find their own approach – and the accompanying discomfort of that process.

The parent's job is to make the parenting decisions. As hard as it is, if you are not asked for your advice or opinion and you offer it, it will very likely be taken as judgment or criticism. Ouch.

While you sit back and nurse your wounds, here are a few suggestions to ponder.

Communication

Communication is key. First, discuss your role in the family with your adult child and partner. Define your boundaries and communicate them clearly. So many conflicts arise from unmet expectations or misunderstandings through lack of clarity.

For example, are you to closely follow their guidelines regarding behavior, food, sleep, etc. or do you have some leeway to do it your own way? Have they made their guidelines clear? Or maybe they are inconsistent as they try to figure out some of these life zones.

Are they open to suggestions or a conversation regarding these zones if you are noticing a difficulty or have an idea to share as to how it worked for you as a parent?

This season of giving creates a perfect opportunity to ask your offspring about their hopes and choices. In a culture of commercialized holidays and the pressure to have stuff, really seek to understand each family's preferences. If you are in doubt about whether a particular gift is appropriate, ask before you buy.

You had your chance. Give your adult kids plenty of space to spread their wings and find where you can fit into their guidelines – even it doesn't meet your first (second, or third) choice.

It's Not About You

Adult children's frustrations are often about their own struggle and discomfort. Critical comments of you are probably the projecting of their own fears and insecurities. It can be a challenge not to take comments personally. Do your best to hold mature ground and understand what the parent is going through.

When you realize that you often have nothing to do with the actual conflict, a healthy approach is to stay out of it – just listen as you let them talk.

A not-so-great grandparent adage: Fix. Rescue. Advise. Project.

A great grandparent adage: Observe. Be curious. Ask. Listen.

You can put that on a Post-it on your bathroom mirror.

Safe Environment

The responsibility of the adults in charge is to maintain a safe, loving, learning environment – physically and emotionally. The child is responsible for her own emotions, learning and behavior. Young children need the support and guidance of the adults around them to increase their abilities in these areas.

If you have a big concern about an environment that shouldn't be ignored, ask permission to speak to the proper person (most likely your adult child) or both parents if they are willing (and not in front of your grandchild).

Use your tact and timing. Stay neutral and be careful not to talk badly about the other parent through gossip, commiserating, or complaining about one to the other, no matter how tempting. Also, don't get caught in your grandchild's complaint about his parents. Respond with empathy, but don't take sides.

If you have continuing concerns, check in with the parents and see if they are willing to see a professional together – and with you there in the session if possible so that lines of communication can be clearly open without distortion or misunderstanding.

Trust – on Both Sides

It can be difficult to trust your adult child's parenting choices. What worked in your generation may not work now in this digital world. If there are no health or safety concerns, practice trust.

And a word for the parents – be prepared to forgive some missteps of the older generation. Grandparents are not perfect. Find ways to balance the occasional irritations against the good they can do in the lives of your children. Be clear on when and how you would like to hear your parents' ideas.

The grandparent/grandchild relationship can be such a special one. Nurture it as best you can.

Love and Support

Grandparents: the more joy you bring to the experience, the more the family will love having you there. Let go of expectations of how their lives should play out; much like you do when you are reading a good novel.

Be sure to have other purposeful activities so that your meaning in older age does not come only from your grandparent role. This will help everyone breathe more easily.

It's such a gift to be the one to love your grandchild unconditionally. Help to make the parents job as easy as possible. Be compassionate with all involved.

If a conflict occurs and the seas are rocky for a time, stay confident that this will pass. Use this opportunity to send loving thoughts to the younger generation. Before bedtime, gaze at a family photo of those loved ones. Take ten minutes or so to breathe and think about the best qualities of all of them.

There can be such freedom and delight in the grandparent experience. Enjoy.

Annie Keeling, MFA, of Grass Valley provides parent coaching and teaches parenting classes at The Nest. Connect with Keeling at annie@startsmallparenting.com or 530-210-1100.