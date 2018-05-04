Ankle monitor leads to arrests in Alta Sierra theft case

An ankle monitor worn by a Grass Valley woman on probation led authorities to discover stolen items at a Bank Street home, leading to burglary charges against her and a Penn Valley man, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

Alexandrea Carrol Fisk, 27, and Vincent Anthony Virgili, 37, face charges of second-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy and receipt of known stolen property, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Fisk faces additional charges of forgery, unauthorized use of another's ID, use of access card data and a probation violation, reports state.

Nevada County deputies arrested the pair late Thursday after finding items taken the previous day from Alta Sierra break-ins, Royal said.

Authorities received reports of several Wednesday thefts from unlocked and locked cars, as well as homes. Around 10 p.m. Thursday deputies learned that a debit card taken in one of those thefts was used at a South County business, the sheriff said.

Deputies responded to the business and watched surveillance footage, he added.

"They had video of the cash register area," Royal said. "One of our deputies looked at the video and immediately identified both suspects."

Authorities knew Fisk is on probation and wore an ankle monitor. They then accessed information gained from the monitor, learning that she'd been at locations where thefts had occurred, the sheriff said.

Deputies then went to a Bank Street home, arrested the pair and found some of the stolen items, authorities said.

"I think we've tied her to six already," Royal said. "We believe that there may be additional crimes."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.