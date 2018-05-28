AnimalSave’s Summer Book Sale Friday in Grass Valley

AnimalSave's Book Nook is hosting its Summer Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 1 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 2 at The Book Nook at the AnimalSave Center, 520 East Main St. in Grass Valley.

The popular two-day sale offers books for children and young adults plus history, science, art, fiction, reference materials, games, puzzles and audio/video materials. Prices range from 25 cents to $1.

AnimalSave transforms the lives of cats and dogs by providing humane education, affordable spay and neuter services and by finding forever homes for homeless cats and dogs. AnimalSave has spayed and neutered over 22,000 dogs and cats and rescues and finds forever homes for close to 300 dogs and cats each year. The Cat Adoption Room is full of cats and kittens waiting for the right family to take them home.

For more information, visit http://www.animalsave.org.

Source: AnimalSave