AnimalSave fundraiser at Northridge in Nevada City Monday

Join AnimalSave for an evening at the Northridge in Nevada City and help AnimalSave help the animals. The Northridge will donate 10 percent of food sales (including orders to go) the night of October 8 to support AnimalSave's programs.

Established over 40 years ago, AnimalSave is the oldest animal welfare organization in the community. Its foster/adoption program rescues and finds homes for hundreds of cats and dogs each year. Its low-cost spay/neuter clinic provides affordable services that enable pet owners on a budget to getting their dogs and cats altered. AnimalSave has spayed and neutered more than 22,000 animals, greatly reducing the number of homeless animals in the community and the burden on Nevada County's over-crowded shelters. The fundraiser will take place between 5 and 9 p.m. on Monday at the Northridge Restaurant, located at 773 Nevada Street in Nevada City. To view the menu or place an order to go, call 530-478-0470 and visit http://www.northridgerestaurant.com. For more information about AnimalSave, email carolyn@animalsave.org, call 271-7071, ext. 201 or visit http://www.animalsave.org.

Source: Carolyn Niehaus