Animal Place celebrates ‘rescue-versary’ with new pasture for five calves saved from veal farm

For info and to register for a guided tour: 530-477-1757 or go to h ttps://animalplace.org/

Calvin, Keegan, Florence, Phoenix and Ethan seemed to take their celebrity status in stride, ambling placidly along a gravel road as a crowd of spectators lined the fenceline, cheering and clapping and snapping photos.

Monday was the "rescue-versary" for the SoCal 5, the survivors of a group of 12 newborn calves rescued from a veal farm one year ago.

And to celebrate, rescue organization Animal Place invited the public to come watch the quintet make their way into their spacious new pasture.

Because of their ongoing health issues, the cows will spend their rest of their lives there, isolated from the rest of the rescue herd. But the fact that they are alive at all to enjoy these serene surroundings is a testament to their will to survive and the will of Animal Place's volunteers.

Their story began in early October 2017 when Animal Place received a call about some calves in distress, said Education Director Marji Beach.

Because cows must be impregnated and give birth to produce milk, the dairy industry removes newborn calves from their mothers within 24 hours. These unwanted calves are frequently sold to veal farms. Calves like these who were denied their mother's milk may not develop healthy immune systems and face lifelong health challenges if they survive infancy.

Recommended Stories For You

A young activist had purchased the calves with the best of intentions, to save them from being slaughtered for veal, explained Beach.

But, Beach added, "She didn't know how to care for 12 very sick calves … They didn't receive vet care for a week and they had deadly illnesses."

Three had already died before Animal Place was contacted, and when staff members arrived, they found the remaining calves were undernourished and had trouble breathing, with their stall covered in feces and urine.

"One was dying," Beach said.

Originally the sanctuary, nestled in the hills off McCourtney Road, had only planned on taking three of the animals, the most staff thought they could handle.

"We knew they would need intensive round-the-clock care," Beach said.

After Adoption Manager Kelcie Leach drove to the rescue site, she called Beach and told how dire the situation was.

"We made an executive decision to take the remaining eight," Beach said.

Leach loaded the calves up and drove 10 hours straight to UC Davis, getting home around 1 a.m.

"One had gone septic and had to be euthanized," Beach said, adding that two others ended up dying as well.

The five survivors stayed at UC Davis for two months, being treated for illnesses including pneumonia, e coli, salmonella and other parasites.

"To call them deadly ill would be an under-statement," Beach said, adding that their medical care made the five calves "by far, one of our most expensive rescues."

Eve after the quintet was relocated to Nevada County, they required months of intensive caretaking. And because they carry a disease communicable to other cows, they will have to remain socially isolated from the other rescues.

Monday marked the anniversary the calves made it to a safe haven, Beach said, calling the last year a testament to the volunteers who showed up for "2 a.m., 3 a.m., 4 a.m." feedings.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.