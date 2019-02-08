Animal Film Festival this weekend

The 6th Annual Animal Festival, produced by Grass Valley's Center for Animal Protection and Education, will be screening a broad variety of films this weekend. Among the films in this year's lineup is "Mercy's Kennel," where a former dog breeder takes viewers on a journey through a world where pit bulls are the currency and stereotypes of the breed are perpetuated.

"My Paintbrush Bites" explores the healing power of the animal/human connection, where a racehorse and a man bond over painting. "Feline Paralysis" takes a light-hearted look at a condition well known to cat lovers. It comes as a result of being unable to move because there is a cat perched on one's lap.

The 27 films will be shown over two days for the first time in the festival's history. Today's session will take place at the Gold Miners Inn Ball Room, 121 Bank St. in Grass Valley. Doors open at 6, show at 7 p.m. The festival will continue on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Nevada Theater, 401 Broad St. in Nevada City. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit: animalfilmfestival.org. Tickets will also be available at the door. All proceeds from the festival will benefit the animal programs at CAPE. For more information on CAPE's programs, visit: capeanimals.org.