And the winners are: New library card designs unveiled

In honor of this being National Poetry Month, the Nevada County Library held a Library Card Design contest from Feb. 12 to March 5.

Three winners were selected by a panel of judges from across the county and one winner was selected by Nevada County Poet Laureate Molly Fisk, as the "Poet Laureate's Choice" winner. The new cards are now available, following Tuesday's unveiling, at all Nevada County Community Library locations.

Source: Nevada County Library