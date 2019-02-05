An odd path to a new discovery

Regular readers will remember my last column where I investigated the risks and benefits of alcohol in general and wine in specific. I concluded, speaking strictly for myself, that drinking a couple of glasses of wine with dinner was worth the risk.

You may also recall that the National Institute of Health's recommended safe drinking levels are one glass of wine for woman and two for men, per day. Their low risk drinking limits allow up to three glasses per day (maximum seven for the week) for women, and up to four per day (maximum 14) for men.

Two glasses of wine seems reasonable. Occasionally a couple more, not so bad. That's all part of a healthy, hopefully active, lifestyle.

But then something happened. I got a wine headache.

I get it. The number one cause of headaches from wine is overdosing. It's pretty much guaranteed if you drink too much. But this wasn't that.

A headache, caused by as little as a few sips of wine, is common enough to have its own name; RWH-Syndrome, for the almost instant red wine headaches people complain of.

Recommended Stories For You

I happened to be drinking white wine at the time but there was no denying the headache. That got me thinking about alcohol intolerances.

First of all, there is a huge difference between being allergic to alcohol and being intolerant. If you are allergic, you know it, assuming you didn't die the first time you found out. Reactions include rashes, difficulty breathing and anaphylactic shock. Epipen time.

Alcohol intolerance is different. More common but less severe, still, reactions include runny noses, flushed faces, hives, nausea, increased heartbeat, drop in blood pressure, worsening of asthma and headaches.

There appear to be a variety of things that can set off a reaction including the most common trigger, histamine.

Histamine is something our bodies produce naturally, plus it's found in some beverages, including wine. Histamine in low doses guards against infectious organisms. Too much can lead to inflammation of the lungs and nasal passages.

Diamine oxidase is the main enzyme responsible for breaking down ingested histamine. If you're enzyme-deficient, you're already familiar with histamine intolerance. Add a heaping dose in the form of wine and your symptoms are off and running.

Tyramine is another culprit. Tyramine is a naturally occurring amino acid found in aged and fermented foods like cheese, cured meats and wine. People with a deficiency of monoamine oxidase, an enzyme that breaks down tyramine, often get headaches after drinking wine.

Tannin, yeasts, prostaglandins, even sugar can trigger reactions in people. While we might not connect the dots specifically, the message is clear. For some people even a very small amount of wine can cause a nasty reaction.

The thing that gets the most attention for RWH-Syndrome doesn't even cause headaches.

Sulfites get all the press for causing wine headaches, except they don't. The wine-headache phenomenon has been studied repeatedly, finding no links between sulfites and headaches. Sulfites cannot be blamed for hangovers, either.

Dr. Abhijit Adhye, a physician at St. Joseph Health Medical Group explained, "In high doses, sulfites can cause an adverse reaction in asthmatics. These people may experience rashes, itching or hives, or have trouble breathing. In rare cases, people can go into anaphylactic shock."

The Food and Drug Administration recognizes sulfites as safe but does require a warning label on wine. Less than 1 percent of the population is estimated to have a specific sensitivity to sulfites.

If you don't have asthma and you still think your headaches are caused by sulfites, consider this: the legal maximum of sulfites in wine is 350 parts per million. Dried fruits like apricots contain up to 3,000 parts per million.

I'm not part of that sulfite one percent nor have I suffered those other problems. All my hangovers have been honestly earned, so a creeping headache after a few sips was disturbing.

Worse, it's happened more than once. Perhaps I'm developing an alcohol intolerance. Maybe I'm simply getting older? Our older selves don't process alcohol as well as our younger selves did.

This got me thinking. I have to live with getting older. But what about the things I can chose to live without?

I don't mean giving up wine. I mean giving up some of the things that can come in wine.

I routinely buy organic fruits and vegetables. Yet I have never considered organically grown grapes as an important criterion for selecting a wine. Somehow the "naturalness of wine" made it seem unnecessary.

There are over 70 chemicals or additives approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use in winemaking ranging from anti-foaming agents so you can fill those gigantic tanks as full as possible, to chemicals that can remove bad odors, to stabilizing agents.

It is important to remember that while many additives are new, others, like milk, eggs, or isinglass have been used by winemakers for centuries.

While many artisan wineries eschew additives, modern-farmed vineyards can be a toxic soup of chemicals. Wine Folly (winefolly.com) surveyed a zip code in Napa and found over 30 different chemicals of varying toxicity.

Recently I was reading about the health benefits of olive oil. The author cautioned, "be sure it is labeled as organic so you don't ingest dangerous chemicals."

I wondered, why am I not buying organically-grown wine? Could that hold a key to my continued enjoyment?

Rod Byers, CWE, is a Certified Wine Educator and wine writer as well as a California State Certified Wine Judge. He is the host of the local television show Wine Talk. You can reach him at rodbyers@pinehillwineworks.com and he can be reached at 530-802-7172.