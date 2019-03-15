An extended ‘Hand’

Sierra Stages has extended its production of the hilariously twisted black comedy "Hand to God" by Robert Askins for an additional weekend through March 23 at the historic Nevada Theatre in Nevada City. The remaining four performances are on Saturday, March 16 at 8 p.m., Thursday, March 21 at 7 p.m. and Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m.

Nominated for five Tony Awards in 2015, "Hand to God" centers on a shy, inquisitive student named Jason, who finds an outlet for his burgeoning creativity at the Christian Puppet Ministry in the devoutly religious, relatively quiet small town of Cypress, Texas. Jason's complicated relationships with the town pastor, the school bully, the girl next door, and his mother are thrown into further upheaval when Jason's hand puppet Tyrone—once soft-spoken— takes on a shocking and dangerously irreverent personality all its own. As Tyrone's influence over Jason steadily grows, the play explores the startlingly fragile nature of faith, morality, and the ties that bind us.

All seating is reserved for all performances. Ticket prices are $30 (rows A-H) and $25 (rows J-O). Tickets may be purchased with no additional charge online at http://www.SierraStages.org and over the phone by calling Sierra Stages at 530-346-3210. Tickets may also be purchased at the door, subject to availability. $15 Student Rush tickets (under 25 with a valid student ID) are also sold at the door, subject to availability.

For more information about "Hand to God", visit http://www.SierraStages.org.