American Legion holding meeting to help veterans

INDIANAPOLIS — Military veterans in and around this region are invited for a special service session at Richard W. Townsend American Legion Post 84 located at the Auburn Veterans Memorial Building, 100 East Street in Auburn, according to a release.

State teams along with local post members from The American Legion will be in town to discuss veterans' benefits and service and kick off this community and veteran service campaign within the community.

All veterans in Nevada, Placer and El Dorado Counties are invited to Post 84 to learn more about The American Legion and veteran benefits. Membership and veteran information staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 27 and 9 a.m. to noon on March 29.

A veteran service officer will be available to assist area veterans with claims or other veteran benefit related questions during these times.

Source: American Legion