Altercation ends in man fatally stabbing himself

A man with a reported history of mental health issues died early Sunday morning after an altercation that ended with him fatally stabbing himself in the neck.

Nevada County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 10000 block of Bitney Springs Road at just after 12:30 a.m., according to dispatch reports. The residents, an older couple, were awakened by a man they described as their tenant, said Special Investigations Unit Sgt. John Dzioba.

"He was acting irrationally and trying to break into their residence," Dzioba said.

The landlord went outside to help him, but the man reportedly continued to behave strangely, asking the landlord to end his life by stabbing him.

The man then attacked his landlord, who was trying to calm him down, and both men and the landlord's wife began a physical struggle that ended with all three falling into a pool, Dzioba said.

The couple sought shelter in their house, but the tenant reportedly followed them inside. The struggle then continued into the couple's bedroom and then into the kitchen, Dzioba said.

The tenant then pushed the landlord down, knocking him unconscious, and began looking for something to stab himself with.

"He ended up stabbing himself in the carotid," Dzioba said, adding that he sustained major blood loss and died.

The tenant reportedly had been in his vehicle earlier that night, hitting other vehicles and buildings, Dzioba said. Major Crimes and Special Investigations detectives responded to the scene and do not suspect foul play, Dzioba said.

The man's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. The landlord sustained a head injury as well as bruising, and was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

