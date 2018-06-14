Altercation at Grass Valley transient camp injures two, sends man to jail

A man who has had extensive contact with local law enforcement was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly assaulted two people at a transient camp.

A Grass Valley Police officer was flagged down in the 200 block of Sutton Way a little before 9 p.m. by a person reporting a woman covered in blood, yelling about having been attacked, said Sgt. Dan Kimbrough.

The woman had a "significant" amount of blood on her, Kimbrough said, adding that she had been trying to stop the bleeding by pressing a shirt to the wound, which was on the back of her head.

Witnesses said the woman and a man were at a transient camp in the area when a second man, identified as Geppetto Caravaggio Krug, walked through. An argument began, for unknown reasons, and Krug reportedly grabbed a stick or a branch and hit the other man in the back.

The argument continued, Kimbrough said, and Krug then grabbed a rock and hit the woman in the back of the head with it. Krug then reportedly fled the scene.

The woman was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for treatment. Her condition was unavailable.

Police officers subsequently located Krug at a different transient camp, off Loma Rica Drive, Kimbrough said.

Krug, 46, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury and one count of battery causing serious injury. He was being held in county jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

In April 2016, Krug was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon after an altercation outside the Grass Valley library. Krug reportedly approached another man, from whom he reportedly had stolen something, and threatened him. He then allegedly threw a rock that hit a bystander, injuring him. He subsequently pleaded no contest to battery. In 2017, Krug racked up five misdemeanor cases for vandalism, assault and resisting arrest.

"We've had a lot of contact with him," Kimbrough said, adding that in the last two years, Grass Valley's police department has arrested Krug 14 times on charges including assault, vandalism and theft. "He needs to be off the street."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.