Almost 2-year-old vandalism charge leads to arrest of Nevada City man

A Nevada City man accused of wrecking a rented granny unit, leaving blood on the walls, was arrested early this week during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Jerome Andrew Nixon, 31, is charged with felony vandalism and a misdemeanor accusation of failure to appear in court. Arrested Sunday, Nixon remained Monday in the Nevada County Jail under $12,500 in bond, reports state.

Nixon in October 2016 rented a granny unit through Airbnb. He got drunk and then destroyed the rental, leaving blood on the walls and broken glass inside, Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Hotaling said in an email.

Later that night Nixon was in a traffic wreck. Officers visited the hospital and spoke with Nixon, who had cuts from broken glass on his hands, she added.

"He admitted to having caused the destruction after becoming angry his estranged girlfriend left the rental," Hotaling said.

A warrant was issued for Nixon in December after he failed to appear in court, the prosecutor said.

Grass Valley police said they arrested Nixon around 10:30 p.m. Sunday during a traffic stop at East Main Street and Manor Drive.

According to Sgt. Clint Bates, the officer stopped the vehicle because of issues with its rear lights. Nixon was a passenger. The officer identified Nixon, realized he had two outstanding warrants and then arrested him.

"He was arrested and booked without incident," Bates said.

