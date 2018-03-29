All about Easter eggs
March 29, 2018
The pots boiled and the colors ran vibrant at the Grass Valley Moose Lodge on Allison Ranch Road Thursday while volunteers worked most of the day to boil and color eggs in preparation of the lodge's 45th annual Easter egg hunt.
The hunt will take place Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in the fields of Grass Valley Charter School off of South Auburn Street.
Click here for a full list of the area Easter egg hunts.
