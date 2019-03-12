Alison Barratt-Green, Nevada County’s top attorney, to retire in November

Nevada County Counsel Alison Barratt-Green, the county's top attorney for eight years, will retire effective this November.

Barratt-Green, 53, announced her decision during Tuesday's Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting. Supervisor Richard Anderson, chairman of the board, said Barratt-Green submitted her resignation last month, but has opted to work until the fall.

Supervisors will appoint an ad hoc committee to start the process of finding Barratt-Green's successor. That process hasn't begun, Anderson said.

"I personally believe Alison Barratt-Green was the best I've seen," he added. "The best public agency attorney I've seen in my experience."

Barratt-Green began working for the county nine years ago as an assistant county counsel. She was elevated about a year later to her current position.

"I'm looking forward to spending time with family, volunteering in the community," she said.

Recommended Stories For You

County counsel is one of three positions that report directly to supervisors. The other two are CEO and clerk of the board.

Supervisors praised Barratt-Green after her announcement.

"Alison, you've never shied away from the hardest work," said Supervisor Heidi Hall, who attended Tuesday's meeting remotely. "I've enjoyed our conversations."

Supervisor Sue Hoek, the newest member of the board, thanked Barratt-Green.

"You've been such a benefit for me," Hoek said. "I'm excited for your retirement."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.