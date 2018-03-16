Albert Silva, facing a murder charge in connection with son’s death, appears in Nevada County court

Quincy Silva, the toddler who died in a wreck this week, was killed by blunt force injuries to his head and neck. His death is considered a homicide, Nevada County authorities said Friday.

The autopsy for Quincy — who was ejected from a vehicle Monday night when the car he was in overturned several times off Highway 20 — was completed Thursday afternoon. Results of a toxicology test, standard in most autopsies, are pending, Deputy Coroner Mike Sullivan said.

Albert J. Silva, the boy's father, faces charges including first-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter in his son's death. Quincy sat in a booster seat that wasn't appropriate for his age and size. Alcohol intoxication was a factor in the crash, authorities have said.

Silva, 38, appeared Wednesday in Nevada County Superior Court for his first appearance. A judge told Silva the charges he faces and appointed the Nevada County Public Defender's Office to represent him. He remained in jail Friday without bond, Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said.

According to Nevada County Superior Court records, Silva in May 2014 pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors — DUI and evading an officer. He was sentenced to 240 days in jail, and given five years' probation.

Family appreciates support

Thomas Mays, whose wife is related to Quincy's mother, said Friday that the family wants to thank the community, which has rallied around them over the past few days.

"It really shows you live in an amazing town," Mays said.

Mays grew emotional at times as he spoke about Quincy, with whom he'd read books. Quincy loved books and movies about cars and trucks.

"A little bundle of energy," Mays said of Quincy. "An amazing light in everybody's life. He was a smart little guy.

"His loss is keenly felt," he added moments later. "There's a hole in your heart."

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.