‘Al Otro Lado’ kicks off Point-of-View film series at Nevada County Library

Madelyn Helling Library kicks off its collaboration with POV, the Point-of -View documentary film series, with the screening of "Al Otro Lado" (To the Other Side) on Friday.

The documentary tells a human story behind illegal immigration and drug trafficking between the U.S. and Mexico through the eyes of Magdiel, a 23-year-old fisherman and aspiring composer who dreams of a better life. "Al Otro Lado" was selected as part of the Tribeca Film Festival's "All Access Program," and had a week long run at the Museum of Modern Art in 2006.

"As movingly chronicled in Al Otro Lado, Natalia Almada's debut Feature, the border is a place where one people's dreams collide with another people's politics, and the 200-year-old tradition of corrido music vibrantly chronicles it all," POV states in a news release.

The film will be shown 4 p.m. Friday in the Gene Albaugh Community Room at the Madelyn Helling Library. Local tamales and soft beverages will be served. Please register in advance, as space is limited. Registration is available online at mynevadacounty.com/library.

This event is a collaboration with POV, the award-winning independent nonfiction film series on PBS. (http://www.pbs.org/pov)

For more information, please contact Jill Davidson at 530-265-7050 jillene.davidson@co.nevada.ca.us.

Source: Nevada County Library