Air District to issue vouchers to replace old woodstoves, fireplaces

A program is set to provide an incentive voucher to replace a pre-1988 non-EPA certified wood-burning stove or fireplace used as a primary source of heat with either an EPA-certified woodstove or insert, or a natural gas, propane, or electric heating device.

The Woodsmoke Reduction Pilot Program is funded by California Climate Investments and administered by local air districts.

For people in certain areas designated by the state as low-income and for low-income households, the voucher may cover the entire cost of the replacement, up to $3,500. A standard voucher of $1,000 is available to all households regardless of income within Nevada County as well as Plumas and Sierra Counties to use toward the cost of purchase, permits and installation. Mobile homes, second homes and rentals are eligible.

Applications will become available Wednesday through participating retailers, in person at Air District offices in Grass Valley and Portola, at http://www.myairdistrict.com, or mailed by request.

To apply, submit a completed Voucher Application and a photo of the old wood burning device to the Air District by mail or email, or drop them off in person. Additional information is included in the Voucher Application instructions.

Vouchers will be issued in the order complete applications are received, and are good for four weeks. Within that time, the applicant should select a replacement device from a participating retailer and use the voucher toward the price.

The retailer will verify that the original device is eligible and provide a price estimate. Installations must be done by appropriately licensed contractors with the necessary permit and follow all local fire and building codes; do-it-yourself installations are not allowed under this program.

For more information and a list of participating retailers, go to www.myairdistrict.com or contact Sam Longmire at sam@myairdistrict.com or call 530-274-9360. Participating retailers can also provide information.

This project is supported by the "California Climate Investments" program.

Source: Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District.