Agritourism on display in Nevada County (PHOTO GALLERY)

The best of Nevada County's farming operations opened their fields for the public to see during the first Nevada County Farm Trail Weekend, which took place across 12 locations June 7 and 8.

Nearly 300 participants took part in the inaugural fundraiser for local nonprofit Nevada County Grown.

Despite a few mixups regarding the farm trail map, organizers said the event went well and plan to hold the farm trail as an annual event, though maybe with less farm stops.

"The point was to introduce farmers to agritourism," Samantha Bass of Nevada County Grown said following the event. "The farmers all have been very happy getting people onto their properties."

The 12 farms included; AM Ranch, Blue Oaks Ranch, Cosmic Roots Ranch, Chapman Family Farm, Laughing Oak Farm, Love Creek Farm Animal Sanctuary, Mountain Bounty Farm, Nevada County Food Bank, Nightingale Farms, Starbright Acres Family Farm, and Sierra Harvest's Food Love Farm, and Tres Jolie Lavender Farm.

When asked if there might be any of Nevada County's legal cannabis farms on the farm trail next year, Bass said no, though other organizers were open to the idea.

