Aging and disability conference returns to Grass Valley

For the fourth consecutive year the "Our Community: Aging and Disability Resource Conference" is being held in Grass Valley, July 18 at the Gold Miners Inn.

The conference provides education, resources and networking opportunities for older adults, people with disabilities and their families and care providers as well as community organizations. The goal of the conference is to connect our community to information and resources that we all require to make critical and complicated life decisions related to aging and disability.

Topics at this year's conference include: protecting oneself from fraud, the ins and outs of public transportation in our area, planning ahead to meet changing needs due to disability or aging, person-centered-counseling, universal home design in planning home remodels and second units, personal and community emergency preparedness, reducing fall risk and more.

The day will be opened by the soon-to-be Nevada County CEO, Alison Lehman and Vance Taylor from the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. Presenters throughout the day include representatives from the Nevada County Departments of Transportation, Office of Emergency Services and Senior Outreach, Pacific ADA, FEMA, the World Institute on Disability, 211 Connecting Point, FREED, Atria of Grass Valley, Rincon Del Rio, CareRythems and local Retirement and Security Centers.

New to this year's conference will be a mid-day panel discussion and Q and A featuring local elected representatives who will discuss the future of long term services and support in our area.

This conference is free to the public. Beverages, snacks and lunch will be provided. This year's conference sponsor is Anthem Blue Cross, additional support for the event is being provided by California Health & Wellness, the SCAN Foundation, and other local businesses and care providers. There will be a community resource fair including over 20 businesses and organizations who provide education and support to older adults and people with disabilities in Nevada County, as well as a lunch-time performance by the Forever Young Chorus.

For additional information and to register to attend this event call FREED at 530-477-3333 or 530-477-8194 (TTY). Sign language interpreters and assisted listening devices will be at the event. We encourage you to register early as space is limited.

Source: FREED