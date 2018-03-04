Adrian Molina, Bear River High School grad, wins Oscar for ‘Coco’

"Coco" is the winner of the best animated feature Academy Award.

The film, co-written and co-directed by Bear River High School graduate Adrian Molina, won the Oscar at Sunday night's 90th annual Academy Awards.

Molina, a 2003 Bear River grad, studied character animation at the California Institute of the Arts in Santa Clarita, before landing an opportunity with Pixar as an intern.

The Disney and Pixar collaboration tells the story of a Mexican boy who dreams of being a musician despite his family's wishes. "Coco" has drawn widespread praise for the culturally authentic way it presents Mexico's "Day of the Dead" culture.

Its signature song, "Remember Me," also won an Academy Award Sunday for the best original song category.

Coco also won a Golden Globe for Best Animated Film in January.