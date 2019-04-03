Adopt a dog at Saturday’s pet adopt-a-thon in Grass Valley
Jill will be among the dogs in need of loving homes at Rescue for Pet Sake's adopt-a-thon, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petco. Petco is located at 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-263-3331.
