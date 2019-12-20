Where to find best Christmas lights in Nevada County 2019

Christmas lights of various colors

Getty Images | Stockbyte

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas all throughout western Nevada County.

As the season nears, and the holiday lights shine bright in the night, The Union is looking for some suggestions on your favorite Christmas decorations and light displays.

You can add the addresses of your favorite displays to our holiday lights finder map below. Share the location, a photo if possible, and a few words about the display to help others also enjoy the decorations throughout our community.

Map colors denote the year they were added.

Most lights displays return every year, but not all do.

2015 = Blue

2016 = Purple

2017 = Red

2018 = Orange

2019 = Green

The Union may publish some of the best photos with a list of the top attractions to enjoy this season.

ADD addresses to the map

In the upper right corner of the map below, click the “Add” buttion. In the resulting screen, the the full street address in the ‘Location’ field. All the homes on the map will be the official list shared with our readers. Anyone can add addresses to the map.

GO out and look at the lights!

Take this map with you as you travel about the county looking at the lights displays.

SHARE this page with your friends and family!



You can see this map full screen.