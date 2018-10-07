Acting with kindness: RAKE continues to give back

RAKE, or Random Acts of Kindness Event, for the fifth consecutive year rallied volunteers to give back to the community, and its breadth of work continues to expand.

Spearheaded by Nevada City faith-based organization Anew Day and Waste Management, hundreds of volunteers took to locations such as Pioneer Park, DeVere Mautino Park, Memorial Park, and other public places in Nevada County to spruce them up.

Volunteers picked up trash, repaired and painted worn-out structures, and removed excess vegetation from trees and bushes.

At Memorial Park in Grass Valley, a small army of helpers was seen with power tools, paint cans, and pruning shears to freshen up the utility building and surrounding park.